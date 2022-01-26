Robert Irwin Says He's Ready to Join 'Dancing With the Stars': 'I Reckon It's About Time' (Exclusive)

Robert Irwin is ready to follow in his older sister, Bindi Irwin's, dance steps. The 18-year-old animal conservationist is open to the idea of competing on Dancing With the Stars after Bindi won the mirrorball trophy in season 21 of the dance competition show in 2015.

"We've gotta do that, don't we?" Robert tells ET's Lauren Zima of competing on the show. "Yeah, I reckon it's about time, eh?"

Bindi, as well as her and Robert's mom, Terri Irwin, are both in favor of the teen taking on the challenge.

"When he's not wrangling tortoises, he's just dancing," Terri teases her son.

"I'm dancing, yeah, you know me, just constantly," Robert quips.

"You know, he just dances up a storm," Bindi pokes fun at him. "He does, just look at him!"

Jokes aside, Robert is willing to give the show a chance, no matter his skill level.

"I'd definitely give it go," he shares, adding of Bindi, "I reckon you could give me some tips. I think it'd be a lot of fun."

Terri agrees with the "fun" aspect, saying that her son's performance on a dancing show wouldn't be that far off from that of his late father, Steve Irwin.

"I think it'd be like watching your dad dance," she jokes. "Really entertaining."

"Yeah, entertaining," Robert agrees, laughing. "I don't know how far I'd go, but it'd be entertaining."

As for Bindi's mirrorball, it has a special place in the Australia Zoo where they work.

"This is a mom thing. OK? This is what I did," Terri teases of the place of honor that's been built for the DWTS mementos. "It's like the Bindi shrine. It has the dress she wore when she won the mirrorball and this giant picture. So this wasn't Bindi's idea, but it's the Bindi shrine, and I'm very proud of it."

These days, Bindi's focus is less on the dance floor and more on being a first-time mom to her 10-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior. Meanwhile, Robert is enjoying the perks of being a "funcle," but has no plans to become a dad himself anytime soon.

"I think I'm gonna remain the funcle for a while. Don't get me wrong, Grace is an absolute legend, I just.. I love her to bits. She is amazing. I'm the proudest uncle ever," Robert says. "She's so much fun, but wow it's a lot. It is a lot. It is definitely a lot. And Bindi and Chandler [Powell] have absolutely taken it in their stride. They are such incredible parents, taking Grace on all the adventures, including her in everything. I'm honored that I get to be part of her life and I can't wait for all the adventures to come. I am a very, very proud uncle."

Part of his uncle duties includes teaching Grace some fun life skills.

"I'm teaching her how to play the guitar and how to just love life at Australia Zoo," Robert shares. "She'll be wrangling animals in no time, so it's very exciting, but yeah, for me, yeah it's uncle life for quite a while."

Crikey! It's the Irwins airs Saturdays on Discovery+.