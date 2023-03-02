Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have had a romance for the ages. Though the notoriously private couple has been together for several years, they have only given fans a handful of peeks into their relationship.

Pattinson and Waterhouse were first linked in 2018, the year after the former broke off his engagement to FKA Twigs, and the latter's on-and-off romance with Diego Luna ended.

In the years since, the couple has celebrated birthdays together, been spotted displaying some PDA and even made one or two comments about their relationship.

Keep reading for a full breakdown of Pattinson and Waterhouse's romance.

2018

Pattinson and Waterhouse's relationship began some time in the late spring/early summer of 2018. The pair was first spotted getting cozy in July, which prompted a source to tell Us Weekly that the actor and the model had been dating "for months."

"[They have] known each other and been around each other for a long time," the source told the outlet, before noting that they "definitely have a love of music in common" since they "are both really cool, nice and normal people."

As for that July sighting, E! News published photos of the couple kissing during a movie date night in London.

The sightings only ramped up from there, as Pattinson and Waterhouse were seen out on another London date night in October, and celebrating Christmas together at party a couple of months later.

January 2019

The pair started 2019 out on a happy note, ringing in Waterhouse's 27th birthday in London with other celebs including Liv Tyler, Georgia May Jagger, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson, according to Elle.

The couple ended the month with some PDA, as they were spotted holding hands while out on a stroll, pics obtained by People show.

April 2019

While speaking to The Sunday Times, Pattinson addressed his relationship for the first time, or rather explained why he wouldn't address it.

"If you let people in, it devalues what love is," he explained. "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better."

"I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo," Pattinson added. "The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."

June 2019

The month after Pattinson celebrated his 33rd birthday with Waterhouse by his side, the couple stepped out for a double date with another famous couple -- Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn.

ET confirmed the foursome's outing, while Us Weekly reported that the night out took place at San Vicente Bungalows in Hollywood, with an eyewitness noting they laughed and talked all night.

Around the same time, multipleoutlets reported that the couple kept in touch via FaceTime when not physically together.

September 2019

The couple went somewhat Instagram official when photographer Sofia Malamute shared a photo of the pair on her Instagram account.

In the sweet pic, a smiling Waterhouse sits on Pattinson's lap and wraps her arms around him.

2020

In a cover story for GQ, Pattinson revealed that he was living in London with Waterhouse amid quarantine. Then, in September, cameras caught the couple kissing in a London park.

The next month, a source gave E! News an update on Pattinson and Waterhouse's relationship.

"Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush. Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other," the source told the outlet. "[They are] still dating and going strong. They are a really good match. They have both been spending time in the U.K. together during this last year and their relationship is stronger than ever."

That seemed to be proven true the next month, when The Daily Mail spotted the couple taking a London stroll with Pattinson's parents.

February 2022

The couple largely remained quiet during 2021, but early the next year, Pattinson shared a funny story about his girlfriend in an interview with GQ.

"The [boiler repairman] came around the other day, and he just randomly started talking about what a DC fan he is," The Batman star said. "And I'm sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him. And I'm looking at her like: Shut the f**k up! Why are you doing this to me? She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan."

Pattinson also spoke about his relationship during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, revealing how Waterhouse reacted to seeing his performance in The Batman.

"It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing because I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies," he said. "And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, 'No way!'"

December 2022

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

After more than four years together, Waterhouse and Pattinson finally made their red carpet debut at the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. During their time on the carpet, the couple showed minimal PDA as they posed alongside each other. Inside the show, the pair sat arm in arm. In another sweet moment, Waterhouse rested her head on the actor's shoulder.

January 2023

The couple rang in 2023 by throwing a New Year's Eve party at Silver Lining at the Moxy Hotel in New York City, People reported. Per the outlet, celebrity guests included Emma Stone, Luke Grimes, Mischa Barton and Kelsey Asbile.

"Rob and Suki had a great time. He had a table in the corner and was laughing a lot," a source told the outlet. "He and Suki were by each other's side the entire night. It was a fun evening."

February 2023

The couple took the next step in their relationship by purchasing a California home together, Dirt reported. The pair bought the Spanish-style, Hollywood Hills home for $5.3 million.

The same month of their big purchase, Waterhouse spoke out about her relationship for the first time in an interview with The Sunday Times, revealing that she and Pattinson have never spent more than two months apart.

"I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him. Then he'll come out for a couple of days," Waterhouse said. "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years."

"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she added. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."