Romy Walthall, 'Camp Nowhere' and 'Face/Off' Actress, Dead at 57

Rest in peace, Romy Walthall. The Camp Nowhere star has died, her son, Morgan Krantz, confirmed on Instagram on May 27. She was 57.

"Rip Mom. I love you ❤️‍🔥," Krantz wrote alongside a series of photos of Walthall from her life and career.

The late actress' daughter, Isabella Israel, also honored Walthall on social media.

"I’ve resigned myself to the fact that there will never be any appropriate combination of earthly words to accurately describe my mother," she wrote. "You just had to be there to get it. She was everything at once. She was my first love. My best friend at times and my sworn adversary at others. She was the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and she was wicked and fun and light and dark and she possessed the kind of magic that you truly just don’t see."

"I’m terrified of the world without her (how drab!) but so excited for wherever she’s heading next," Israel continued. "They’d better gird their loins! All she ever wanted was for me to live my dreams and I think it’s no coincidence that she left earth once she knew I was finally safe and happy."

She concluded, "Thank you mommy for making me a hustler, a smooth talker, a cuddler, a dreamer. A LEFTY! My favorite things about me are because of you. But also my least favorite. My favorite memories are because of you and also my most haunting. You broke my heart but you made it whole. And it’s all beautiful. If I had it to do all over again I’d choose you every time. I will always always always love you ferociously. More than the moon with a fence around it! See you around mommy 💜."

According to Variety, Walthall died in Los Angeles on May 19 after experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

Born in Pasadena, Texas, in 1963, Walthall got her start in the entertainment industry by winning the Mother/Daughter USA pageant in 1980. She was signed to Ford Models at age 17 and started modeling in Europe. Walthall started acting after moving to Los Angeles, landing her first major role in 1984's Thief of Hearts. She starred in 1985's A Bunny's Tale, 1988's Howling IV: The Original Nightmare and 1989's House of Usher.

The latter film was one of her biggest, in addition to her roles in 1994's Camp Nowhere and 1997's Face/Off.

Walthall is survived by her mother, sister and three children -- Morgan, Isabella and Theodore. A memorial was held in Malibu last week.

