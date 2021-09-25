Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Seemingly Confirm Romance in Cozy Posts

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are getting cozy!

The two seemingly confirmed their relationship in the Spanish singer's latest social media posts. Rosalía celebrated her 28th birthday on Saturday and had Rauw by her side. The birthday girl hid her PDA-filled photos with Rauw in a slideshow, but fans took notice.

In the pics, the two lovebirds are laying on the couch, as he holds her and plays video games. In another photo, the two take a selfie while the "Con Altura" singer lays on him.

The PDA didn't stop there. On Friday, Rosalía shared TikTok in which she and her new beau participated in a new challenge where they make a heart shape with their arms as she twirls around him.

Rosalía y Rauw Alejandro vía TikTok. pic.twitter.com/YU52fDJ8GD — ROSALÍA INFO (@RosaliaInfoES) September 24, 2021

Rauw also posted an Instagram Story video in which he celebrates his "queen." The since-expired clip captured by fans shows them at a club. The singer captioned the post, "Birthday week con mi [crown emoji and pink heart emoji]."

The two were both in attendance at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday in Miami.

Rosalía y Rauw Alejandro en la after party de los #Billboards2021 viendo actuar a Tego Calderón. pic.twitter.com/yvnTlTbIv4 — ROSALÍA INFO (@RosaliaInfoES) September 24, 2021

Romance rumors sparked in August after they were spotted holding hands and leaving a restaurant together.