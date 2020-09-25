Rosalía Teams Up With MAC Cosmetics on a Fiery Red Lipstick

Rosalía has partnered with MAC Cosmetics on a stunning red lipstick. The GRAMMY Award-winning musician is the new face of MAC Viva Glam. The star co-created the Viva Glam 26 Lipstick -- a fiery red lipstick in a matte finish. The vibrant orangey-cherry shade is synonymous with Rosalía's bold style, originality and her modern take on flamenco.

The lipstick celebrates 26 years of the makeup brand's Viva Glam Fund, which raises funds to support women and girls, and HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ+ communities for equal rights and healthy lives. One hundred percent of the selling price of the Viva Glam 26 Lipstick will benefit the MAC Viva Glam Fund.

"A red lip is my look que no falla -- el rojo siempre funciona! This fiery shade embodies who I am, and I hope you love it as much as I do," Rosalía states on the MAC website.

"It’s an honor to be the face of VIVA GLAM 26 and to champion a cause that is inclusive, supports individuality and gives back 100 percent," she says in the press release.

Score the limited-edition lipstick for $19.