'Rugrats' Season 2 Sees the Return of Tara Strong as Dil Pickles: Watch the Trailer

On Thursday, Paramount+ revealed the trailer and key art for the upcoming second season of the rebooted animated series, Rugrats. Not only that, but the streaming platform confirmed that voice actor Tara Strong is returning to the franchise as fan-favorite character Dylan Prescott "Dil" Pickles.

This season, Strong will also be joined by guest stars, Yvette Nicole Brown as Miss Mellie, Wendie Malick as Judith, Sarah Niles as Nanny Pip and Alia Shawkat as Trish, as the series continues to follow the lives of the iconic babies, Tommy (EG Daily), Chuckie (Nancy Cartwright), Angelica (Cheryl Chase), Susie (Cree Summer), Phil and Lil (both voiced by Kath Soucie).

As teased in the trailer, the new episodes will see the group "cross the frozen tundra, discover the treasures of ancient babies, and go on the greatest adventure of all: meeting Tommy’s new brother!"

Rounding out the star-studded voice cast is Ashley Rae Spillers and Tommy Dewey (Tommy’s parents, Didi and Stu Pickles), Tony Hale (Chuckie’s father, Chas Finster), Natalie Morales (Phil and Lil’s mother, Betty DeVille), Anna Chlumsky and Timothy Simons (Angelica’s parents, Charlotte and Drew Pickles), Nicole Byer and Omar Miller (Susie’s parents, Lucy and Randy Carmichael), Michael McKean (Grandpa Lou Pickles), Charlet Chung (Kimi) and Grey Delisle (Begley).

Additionally, returning guest stars include Henry Winkler (Boris), Swoosie Kurtz (Minka), Telma Hopkins (Celeste), Raini Rodriguez (Gabi), Keith Carradine (Bob Brine) and Richard Ayoade (Duffy).

Paramount+

Rugrats season 2 will premiere with 13 episodes Friday, April 14 on Paramount+.