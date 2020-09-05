RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 12 Eliminations: Every Queen Who's Sashayed Away (So Far)

Warning: This story contains spoilers for RuPaul's Drag Race season 12, so if you haven't watched the newest episode, sashay away asap.

The race to become America's Next Drag Superstar is on.

Season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race is underway, but which of the 12* competing queens will come out on top and which will be sent packing? (*This season's cast comprises 13 queens, but Sherry Pie was disqualified amid multiple catfishing allegations before the season began.)

Welcome to our handy dandy the haus down power ranking and boot list, which we will be keeping updated all season long. After each episode, we'll look at who's up and who's down -- based on wins and losses, lip-syncs and general goopery -- and keep track of the ever-growing list of queens who've been chopped.

POWER RANKING:

1. Jaida Essence Hall

Who is she? All the way from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the 32-year-old pageant queen is certainly feeling her fantasy -- she's the essence of beauty, after all, and has the crowns to back it up.

A top:

Episode 2, "You Don't Know Me" (**Winner**)

Episode 4, "The Ball Ball"

Episode 8, "Droop"

Episode 9, "Choices 2020" (**Winner**)

Episode 10, "Superfan Makeover" (**Winner**)

Safe:

Episode 3, "World's Worst"

Episode 5, "Gay's Anatomy"

Episode 6, "Snatch Game"

Episode 7, "Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical"

A bottom:

Episode 11, "One-Queen Show" (lip synced against Heidi)

2. Gigi Goode

Who is she? The youngest queen in the competition, the 21-year-old is a fashion queen whose mom designs all her looks. She promises she's not just a look queen, though.

A top:

Episode 1, "I'm That Bitch"

Episode 4, "The Ball Ball" (**Winner**)

Episode 5, "Gay's Anatomy"

Episode 6, "Snatch Game" (**Winner**)

Episode 7, "Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical" (**Winner**)

Safe:

Episode 3, "World's Worst"

Episode 8, "Droop"

Episode 10, "Superfan Makeover"

Episode 11, "One-Queen Show"

A bottom:

Episode 9, "Choices 2020"

3. Crystal Methyd

Who is she? Hailing from Missouri, the 28-year-old look queen is a former Eagle Scout-turned-Club Kid with a kooky, thrifty fashion sense who vows never to be called out for relying on that body.

A top:

Episode 7, "Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical"

Episode 8, "Droop"

Episode 9, "Choices 2020"

Episode 10, "Superfan Makeover"

Episode 11, "One-Queen Show" (**Winner**)

Safe:

Episode 1, "I'm That Bitch"

Episode 3, "World's Worst"

Episode 4, "The Ball Ball"

​​​Episode 5, "Gay's Anatomy"

Episode 6, "Snatch Game"

A bottom:

--

4. Jackie Cox

Who is she? The 34-year-old camp queen makes history as the first Ru girl of Iranian heritage. A self-proclaimed cool aunt inspired by musical theater, Jackie clocks her greatest weakness is sewing.

A top:

Episode 3, "World's Worst"

​​​Episode 5, "Gay's Anatomy"

Episode 6, "Snatch Game"

Episode 8, "Droop"

Safe:

Episode 1, "I'm That Bitch"

Episode 4, "The Ball Ball"

Episode 7, "Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical"

​​​​​​​Episode 11, "One-Queen Show"

A bottom:

Episode 9, "Choices 2020" (lip synced against Widow)

Episode 10, "Superfan Makeover" (lip synced against Heidi)

ELIMINATED:

5. Heidi N Closet

Who is she? From small-town North Carolina, the 24-year-old performer may not be the big fish in a small pond anymore, but she has her pageant background and iconic tooth gap to fall back on.

Sashayed away: Episode 11, "One-Queen Show," in a lip sync against Jaida.

6. Widow Von'Du

Who is she? Hoping to become the first big girl to win the competition, the 30-year-old performer best describes her Erykah Badu-inspired alter ego as a "ratchet ass queen with high-class fashion."

Sashayed away: Episode 9, "Choices 2020," in a lip sync against Jackie.

7. Jan

Who is she? A New York staple, the 36-year-old performer (and drag daughter of season 9's Alexis Michelle) is a Jill of all trades who is best known for her live singing.

Sashayed away: Episode 8, "Droop," in a lip sync against Widow.

8. Brita

Who is she? The 34-year-old performer and New York City hostess has a background in theater, the ability to turn a look and a sizable built-in fan base. (She is not, she admits, a master seamstress.)

Sashayed away: Episode 7, "Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical," in a lip sync against Heidi.

9. Aiden Zhane

Who is she? The 29-year-old look queen is a self-proclaimed quiet girl who embodies the "U" in charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent -- but whose lip-sync arsenal includes no death drops.

Sashayed away: Episode 6, "Snatch Game," in a lip sync against Brita.

10. Nicky Doll

Who is she? Drag Race's first French queen, the 28-year-old look queen is serving Parisian couture and '90s fashion model. All together now: You're perfect, you're beautiful, you look like Linda Evangelista...

Sashayed away: Episode 5, "Gay's Anatomy," in a lip sync against Heidi.

11. Rock M. Sakura

Who is she? The 28-year-old self-described anime/J-pop/manga queen says she's as much a performer as she is a look queen, known for both her distinct beat and for turning the party with her high kicks.

Sashayed away: Episode 4, "The Ball Ball," in a lip sync against Brita.

12. Dahlia Sin

Who is she? From the Haus of Aja, the 28-year-old look queen used to be a spooky girl, but now she's serving beauty mug and kawaii couture on the runway -- and plenty of drama in Untucked.

Sashayed away: Episode 3, "World's Worst," in a lip sync against Nicky Doll.

DISQUALIFIED:

Sherry Pie

Who is she? The 27-year-old from NYC calls herself a "glamp" queen -- camp with a bit of glamour mixed in -- who is referential of classic drag of yesteryear with an eye for modern fashion.

Why she's DQed: Following multiple allegations of catfishing -- in which Sherry Pie (aka Joey Gugliemelli) was accused of posing as a casting director and coaxing actors into submitting videos of a sexual or degrading nature -- she was officially disqualified.

"In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie's statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from RuPaul's Drag Race," a spokesperson for VH1 and World of Wonder said in a statement to ET. "Out of respect for the hard work of the other queens, VH1 will air the season as planned. Sherry will not appear in the grand finale scheduled to be filmed later this spring."

RuPaul's Drag Race airs every Friday at 8:00 p.m. on VH1.