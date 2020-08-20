'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 13 and 'All Stars' 6 Are Officially Coming to VH1

Clear out the werk room, the queens are coming back for more!

VH1 has officially greenlit season 13 ofRuPaul's Drag Race, as well as season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, the network announced on Thursday. In addition, new episodes of Untucked will follow both new seasons, providing all the behind-the-scenes tea.

Fresh off crowning Jaida Essence Hall as America's newest Drag Superstar in season 12 and inducting Shea Couleé into the Drag Race Hall of Fame on All Stars 5, fans will get a look at all of their new faves and returning royalty in the upcoming new seasons. The series recently received 11 Primetime Emmy nominations for season 12, including Outstanding Competition Program, Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program for Untucked, and Outstanding Host for Reality/Competition Program for RuPaul, who has won in the category the last four years.

“Drag queens have been on the frontlines of many challenging times in our history,” the host and EP said of the new seasons in a statement. “RuPaul’s Drag Race 13, All Stars 6 and new seasons of Untucked will offer more opportunities for our queens to rise to the occasion and spread the love.”

In the meantime, the Drag Race empire continues to thrive, with the recently premiered Canada's Drag Race and upcoming RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue, which follows six beloved Drag Race alum -- Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Kameron Michaels, Asia O'Hara, Derrick Barry, Naomi Smalls and Yvie Oddly -- as they descend on Sin City to launch RuPaul's very first Vegas residency, RuPaul's Drag Race Live!. Catch a sneak peek in the video below.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue premieres Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. on VH1.