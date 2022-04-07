'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 14 to Award Highest-Ever Prize Money

RuPaul's Drag Race is making herstory yet again!

VH1 ru-vealed on Thursday that the upcoming winner of season 14 will be receiving the show's highest-ever prize money -- banking $150,000 along with the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar! (For comparison's sake, when the show started its engines back in 2009, season 1 winner BeBe Zahara Benet only took home $20,000.)

In another franchise first, the season 14 runner-up will also be earning a cash prize, taking home $50,000.

Season 14 has already seen plenty of twists, turns, and chocolate bar surprises, and only Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco, Willow Pill, Lady Camden and Daya Betty are left standing on the runway to compete for the epic prizes!

ET spoke with the season 14 queens ahead of the premiere, and they opened up about everything from competing with the franchise's first cisgender, heterosexual queen, Maddy Morphosis, to their favorite lip syncs, to season 14's jaw-dropping surprises.

"[Drag Race has had some] iconic moments, but they do not stand a chance for season 14's twist, let me just say that," said Deja Skye. "It is finger-lickin' good, and you guys are going to be gagged, OK?"

RuPaul's Drag Race airs Fridays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on VH1, with the season 14 finale airing Friday, April 22. See more from this season in the video below!