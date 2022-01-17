'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World': Meet the Queens!

RuPaul's Drag Race has become an international phenomenon, with franchises all over the world, from Holland, to Canada to Thailand and more. And now, for the first time, queens from all different series will be competing against each other for the title of "Queen of the Mothertucking World!"

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World premieres on Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET -- exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US, day-and-date with the BBC airing. With the UK serving as host nation, the cast features three stellar Drag Race UK queens competing against six more iconic Drag Race alumni, showcasing their country’s finest drag on an international stage.

These internationally iconic queens will be battling it out with judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton presiding over the competition. Guest judges will include Melanie C, Jade Thirlwall, Clara Amfo, Daisy May Cooper, Jonathan Bailey, and Michelle Keegan, along with special guests Johannes Radebe and Katie Price.

Check out the UK Versus the World line-up below -- featuring the queens' promo pics and World of Wonder Q&A -- and stay tuned to see if your favorite takes the crown!

Baga Chipz

World of Wonder

Representing: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (series 1, 3rd place)

Hi Baga! Welcome back…

You heifers didn’t think you were going to get rid of me that easily, did you? This time I’m going to take the bloody crown!

Are you nervous about returning to Drag Race?

I’m not nervous. The most famous woman is here to slay. I’m not just Drag Race-famous, I’m tabloid famous – do you know what I mean? I don’t normally work with civilian folk. But do you know what… let’s give these girls a run for their money!

What will people remember you for from Drag Race UK series 1?

People will remember me from series one of Drag Race UK for being a method actress… I’m a comedienne, song queen, dance queen, make-up queen, look queen… I’m just everything.

What’s different this time around? Are you "much better?"

Last time I was an old scrubber from Soho… but since then you could say I’ve had a glow up. I’ve had me lips done, I’ve had me teeth done… a bit of Botox, a bit of filler. And I’ve been very very busy. I’ve done so much TV from Celebrity Masterchef, to Blankety Blank, to the Celebrity Circle, and now, I’m the most famous woman in Britain!

Are you ready to commence battle?

I’m going to BRING it this time! The wigs, the outfits are going to be MUCH BETTA. I am ready to battle. I’m going to knock them out one by one! Baga Chipz is going to kick you right up the arse.

Blu Hydrangea

World of Wonder

Representing: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (series 1, 5th place)

How have you stepped it up since UK series 1?

Blu is no longer GCSE art project – she’s a masterpiece baby! I’m here to send some bitches home!

What will people remember you for?

People will remember me for being Blu by name and blue by nature!

Why has Drag Race been important to you?

It’s just so important to me to be visible for the queers of Belfast and Northern Ireland.

You’re a Frock Destroyer! How has that been?

It’s been crazy being a Frock Destroyer! We have an album, we have a music video! We still travel all over the world. We went to Morocco, where it is illegal to be gay – I thought I was gonna go to jail! Oh mummy!

What are you looking forward to?

I am the biggest fan of Drag Race. I watch every single season – subtitled or not. I hope that I get to meet some of my idols… and then get to send them home! The old Blu would have never had the balls. But this Blu is covered in balls…

What’s your drag superpower?

My drag superpower is looking beautiful, being sweet and having a venomous tongue!

Are you ready for battle?

I’m ready to make it to the top. I deserve to reign supreme. When I walked into season one, I said let’s paint the town blue. Well how about we paint the world blue! But RuPaul still makes me shit myself a little bit… so we’ll see.

Cheryl Hole

World of Wonder

Representing: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (series 1, 4th place)

Cheryl’s back! Introduce yourself.

I’m baaack! The queen of Essex herself repping for the UK! We all know I’m a silly tit in a wig that’s just here for a good time. That’s the Chezzy Hole experience!

You’re famous now, how is it?

I would never call myself famous! I’m more gay-mous! But it’s been a laugh and a hoot. There are perks to life…. Getting a nice free meal is one of them! And a girl likes to eat, can’t you tell?! I’ve gained a couple stones since series one.

What is different this time?

Well, on series 1, you all saw me crying “I’m a ******* star! I’m a star!” (I became a meme!) but this time I know I’m a star. I know I’m going to smash the challenges and I know I’m going to win.

Do you have any game tactics?

I know some of these queens are going to play a dirty game. But I’m a clean little diva! The only place I’m dirty, is the place… well, you know exactly where!

Are you ready for battle?

YES! I am the one to beat! And I’m ready to show that I’m not mediocre anymore! This is the queen of the huns right here. I’m gonna have all the badges. I’m gonna be walking sideways because it’s so heavy because I’ve got all the badges… and I’ll be QUEEN OF THE WORLD!

Janey Jacké

World of Wonder

Representing: Drag Race Holland (season 1, runner-up)

Hey Janey! Welcome…

Hello! You might know me from Drag Race Holland, where I was a runner up. I was so close! But this time round, I’m ready, hungry and I’m feistier than ever.

What can we expect from a Janey Jacké look?

Girl, look at me! I’m always tucked, I’m always cinched, I’m always padded… she got some cute boobs going on.

What’s your plan for this season?

I’m going to approach it with a lot of fire… they think I’m just a pretty girl. But I want to break the stereotypes of what people think of the Netherlands. I’ve got it all! I’ve got the performances, I got jokes, I got everything in this package!

What is your drag superpower?

My drag superpower is being 100% absolutely real.

Do you have any weaknesses?

I don’t really think I have a weakness… Haha!

Jimbo

World of Wonder

Representing: Canada’s Drag Race (season 1, 4th place)

Welcome Jimbo!

I’m baaack! It’s the big breasted bimbo of the north!

Tell us about yourself…

I was the robbed queen from Canada’s Drag Race season 1. But I’ve moved on… and I’m here to rob someone else now. Let’s do this!

Describe your style?

I’m not afraid to be a total wacko. I do love to dance to the beat of my own drum! I can be a clown, I can be a glamorous queen – and everything in between!

Are you ready for battle?

I can’t wait to take out my sisters. I’m going to crush them with my breasts, stab them with my fingers…. And then scream at them! I have a thirst for drag blood. Make sure that you sleep with one eye open!

Jujubee

World of Wonder

Representing: RuPaul’s Drag Race (US) (season 2, 3rd place; All Stars season 1, 3rd/4th place; All Stars season 5, runner-up)

Hi Jujubee, welcome back! Why RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World?

If Ru calls you, you answer and you do exactly what she wants you to do! So I’m here to take on the world!

You’re a Drag Race legend! A three times Drag Race finalist. Why did you want to do it again?

People might think I’m crazy for doing this again… But I like torture! I’ve been everywhere and that’s because of Drag Race.

Do you have any game tactics?

The way I’m going to play this game is by manipulating those other bitches to keep me there!! I’ll befriend them, I’ll get to know everything about them, digging through their trash, peeping into their windows while they are sleeping… and then I’ll use their truth against them. Because I’m a sneaky ******* bitch!

Are you ready for battle?

There’s no way that I’m NOT getting to the top every single time. I am a pro at this competition. These girls can learn something from me! Ru might as well just give me the crown now! I’ll buy a farm, have a whole bunch of chickens and cats - I won’t bother her anymore!

Lemon

World of Wonder

Representing: Canada’s Drag Race (season 1, 5th place)

Welcome Lemon! Tell us about yourself…

Lemon is a comedy queen, a dancer, a look queen, a ****** icon. Whoops, am I not allowed to swear?! I’m so sorry! Lemon’s a naughty girl!

What’s the drag scene like in Canada?

Canada has some of the fiercest queens in the world and I’m here to prove it.

What’s your secret?

You have to be obsessed with yourself. You have to serve your fullest fantasy.

What will people remember you for?

On my season, I came in as a dancing queen diva and I ended up dominating in these comedy challenges. So I don’t know if you’ll remember me as a dancer or a funny gal… but guess what? I’m all of the above.

What’s different this time?

This time my drag has sky-rocketed! So I’m very excited. I think the world is going to be gagged.

Why should the other queens be worried?

I think they are going to be very scared of me. I look good in a tiara. It’d be really nice to give me one..?

Mo Heart

World of Wonder

Representing: RuPaul’s Drag Race (US) (season 10, 8th place; All Stars season 4, runner-up)

Hello Mo! Introduce yourself…

Hello world, my name is Mo Heart! I am the artist formerly known as Monique Heart. It’s time to give you Mo Heart, Mo Love, Mo Everything. Give it to me baby!

You are a Drag Race veteran, so why take part?

When RuPaul gives you an opportunity baby, you’d better take it to the max. From the depths of my heart, I knew I would love to be able to do this one more time. And then I got a phone call! I took that call! And so I came! This is the biggest stage in the world.

OK, so I didn’t win season 10… And I didn’t win All Stars. But I don’t want to be an All Star, honey. I want to be QUEEN OF THE WORLD! OK?

What’s your secret?

If you live by the sword, you die by the sword… so you’ve got to work smart. I am the queen of that.

I send the minions out to do the dirty work. You never heard of Queen Elizabeth chopping off somebody’s head herself now did you?!

What’s your message to the other queens?

I’m not going home. I’m gonna tell the other queens, "We thank you for your sacrifice – for getting chopped, may the odds forever be in MY favour. Thank you!"

Are you ready to commence battle?

I am truly prepared for the competition. It’s not just that my runway looks that are going to slay – which they are, trust me ! But y’all knew Monique – and it’s time for you to know Mo Heart. She’s a winner baby.

Pangina Heals

World of Wonder

Representing:Drag Race Thailand (seasons 1 and 2, co-host)

Hi Pangina! Introduce yourself!

I am the co-host of Drag Race Thailand! I am here to represent my country, represent me and all of Asia! This season, the world can see how amazing Asian drag queens are!

So you’re a first time competitor?!

Yes, I‘m a Ru girl of sorts, but I have never competed before! Now I am officially a Ru girl!! Oh god, I hope I make my country proud. I’m shitting my pants a little.

What are your strengths?

I can sing, I can dance, I can act! I am an Asian chameleon. I love serving you a different variety of drag. I’m excited to compete with the all the queens from the world – but they don’t know who I am. I am going to be the dark horse of this competition! I know what they can do, but they don’t know what I can do.

Are you competitive ?

I’m not going to play. I’m here to slay. And I’m going to kill the competition. I’m also brutally honest and that’s how I live my life. If someone crosses me, then they no longer exist…. I’m afraid, I’m gonna have to say goodbye to you!

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World debuts Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US, day-and-date with the BBC airing.