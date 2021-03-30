Russell Crowe Mourns Death of 'Beautiful Dad' in Heartfelt Post

Russell Crowe's father, John Crowe, has died. He was 85.

The actor mourned his father's death with a heartfelt message on his Twitter, sharing that John died on Tuesday at his home of 25 years in Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, in the north coast of Australia.

"I’m posting this because I know there are people all over the world who’s heart he touched and who’s ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything," Crowe wrote. "And this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news."

"I arrived back in the bush last night," he continued. "Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness. My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away."

The Gladiator star's father was born on March 13, 1936 in Christchurch, New Zealand. The actor also paid tribute to his late dad by changing his Twitter profile photo to a snap of his parents. He also changed his header to a picture of John.

Almost a year ago, Crowe posted a photo of his dad on his Instagram, captioning the shot, "Isolating with the old man. 84 now. Wearing a hat I got at Princeton while shooting A Beautiful Mind."