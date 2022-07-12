Russell Wilson Is Grooming Ciara's Son Future for an NFL Career

Russell Wilson is a doting and drill-running stepdad!

The Denver Broncos quarterback shared a sweet moment with stepson Future Zahir, passing a football outside among palm trees after a workout. Wilson also plays with Future's friend, Kingston, the son of Ciara's creative director Jamaica Craft, in the Instagram video.

"Post workout work with the young fellas!" Wilson wrote. "Future & Kingston young legends. Watch out @NFL."

Wilson celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary with wife Ciara on July 6. In addition to sharing 7-year-old Future, Ciara's child from a previous relationship, the couple are also parents to daughter Sienna, 5, and son Win, who turns two this month.

"Loving you and Future, Sienna, and Win is the greatest blessing and gift ever. Cheers to Year 6. Cheers to Love. Cheers to Us. Mi Amore," he wrote on Instagram for the occasion.

"I walked into the room for the first time…and I was speechless. Not because I didn’t have the words to say, but because God answered my prayers," Russell shared in another tribute post. "My prayers of finding someone with love, joy, peace, a vision, a desire to impact the world, and a passion for raising a family together… that was you. God has blessed us for the past 6 years of Marriage with our 3 beautiful children and an overflow of laughter, love, & life. Cheers to forever. Happy Anniversary my love Ciara ❤️ I Love You Mrs. Wilson."

The proud parents recently welcomed a fur baby into their family on Mother's Day, and fittingly naming the sweet pup Bronco.

Earlier this year, Russell was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. He received his new team jersey in March with his whole family by his side, repping his signature number three.

"My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three, four more Super Bowls, that's the plan,'' the NFL star said during a press conference at the team's training center in Englewood, Colorado, ESPN reported. "That's the mindset. That's why I came here, to finish my career here and hopefully finish on top as a champion. And do it multiple times.''

Thankfully, Wilson has his stepson to train with in the off season! No doubt the whole family will be cheering him on in the years ahead.