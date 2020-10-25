Russell Wilson's Birthday Tribute to Ciara Is the Most Heartfelt Declaration of Love

Russell Wilson is celebrating his "queen," Ciara. The football player took to Instagram on Sunday to wish his wife a happy birthday, alongside a heartfelt note of appreciation.

"My Queen. You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for!" Russell began his touching post. "You are Heaven sent. You have changed my life for the better."

"You, my Queen, are the most loving mother to our beautiful 3 babies," he continued. "I am grateful for how you always love. Jesus has anointed you from the crown of your head to the souls of your feet. You have changed generations with your music, your dance, business, & your influence as a woman around the world. However, despite all of that... the best thing about you is how you always make our family laugh and smile from ear to ear. We love how you wrap your arms around us."

"We love you forever," Russell concluded. "Daddy loves you. ❤️ Happy Birthday Babylove! @Ciara."

Ciara, who turned 35 on Sunday, shares two kids with Russell -- 3-year-old daughter Sienna and 3-month-old son Win. She's also mom to 6-year-old son Future Zahir from her previous relationship with rapper Future, and has praised Russell for being an exemplary stepfather.

As for whether the couple will be expanding their family again anytime soon, it seems the pair isn't exactly on the same page. In a cute video Ciara posted to Instagram in September, Russell hinted he's ready for another baby, telling his wife, "We're going to have more of these little things."

"OK, sit down," Ciara hilariously quipped -- but she couldn't help but gush over what "beautiful" babies they have.

