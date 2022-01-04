Ryan Gosling Shares How Parenthood Has Changed Him

Ryan Gosling is pondering the passage of time. In an interview with GQ UK, the 41-year-old actor offers a rare glimpse into his life with his longtime partner, Eva Mendes, and reveals how their two daughters, Amada, 5, and Esmeralda, 7, have made him acutely aware at how quickly life seems to go by.

"Time, in general, is something I think about a lot now," he says. "My kids are growing up so fast I need to keep an eye on the clock in a way I never used to."

The COVID-19 pandemic, he notes, may or may not have exacerbated that feeling. "I feel like I need more time to process it. But we have two kids, so we spend a lot of our time trying to keep them entertained."

One way they did that was by doing "more acting in quarantine than in our films."

"Tougher crowd, though," he quips of his daughters, whom he says "were at a difficult age not to be able to see other kids and interact with people, even though Eva and I did our best."

While the tots may have enjoyed Gosling's at-home acting during quarantine, they've yet to tune in to one of his films. Mendes, though, has starred in one flick that the kids love.

"My Brother The Pig was a big hit," Gosling says of the 47-year-old actress' 1999 flick about a boy who turns into a pig. For what it's worth, Gosling says, he agrees with his kids. "I highly recommend it, by the way. Eva’s amazing in it."

The couple is notoriously private about their family life, a decision Mendes opened up about on Instagram in April 2020.

"I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life," Mendes said in an Instagram comment. "And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent. As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, to stay private."

