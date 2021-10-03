Ryan Murphy 'Committed' to Creating College Fund for Naya Rivera's Son After Her Father Calls Him Out

Ryan Murphy is "committed" to creating a college fund for the late Naya Rivera's son, Josey.

In a statement to ET, a rep for Murphy said that he and the Glee creators have been in contact with the actress' estate to move forward with creating a college fund for her son. The statement comes after Rivera's father, George Rivera, called Murphy out and alleged that he hadn't followed through on his promise.

"Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan have committed to fund and create a college fund for her child through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust, and have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate," the statement reads.

On Tuesday, George, replying to a 2020 tweet about the Glee creators setting up a fund, tweeted: "Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did ... or didn’t do !!! I’m about to blow up this story .... and make sure he’s knows that I know."

Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did ... or didn’t do !!! I’m about to blow up this story .... and make sure he’s knows that I know .... — G. Rivera (@UserArtists) March 10, 2021

He then tweeted, "When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are 'less than' .... vocalize a good game , but it’s as shallow as the sets on stage , that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses .... even in a unexplainable tragedy …"

George also added, "Broken Promises..... fake outrage .... hollow gestures ..... no phone call."

When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are “less than” .... vocalize a good game , but it’s as shallow as the sets on stage , that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses .... even in a unexplainable tragedy ... https://t.co/EGyFJEllIl — G. Rivera (@UserArtists) March 10, 2021

Broken Promises..... fake outrage .... hollow gestures ..... no phone call https://t.co/EXIxrFKQht — G. Rivera (@UserArtists) March 10, 2021

Rivera died in July 2020 following a tragic boating accident on Lake Piro with Josey. Shortly after her death was confirmed, the creators of the beloved Fox musical series -- Murphy, Falchuk and Brennan -- paid tribute to the late star and made the college fund promise to her family.

"We are heartbroken over the loss of our friend Naya Rivera. Naya wasn’t a series regular when we cast her on Glee. She didn’t have more than a few lines in the pilot. But it didn’t take more than an episode or two for us to realize that we had lucked into finding one of the most talented, special stars we would ever have the pleasure of working with," the trio wrote in an emotional statement to ET. "Naya could act, she could dance and she could sing (could she ever sing!). She could nail a joke as well as she could crush you with an emotional scene. She could move between being scary tough and deeply vulnerable with ease. She was a joy to write for, a joy to direct and a joy to be around."

"She was warm and caring and fiercely protective of the rest of the cast. She was tough and demanding. She was fun. She was kind. She was generous," they added, in part. "There were ups and downs during the wonderful and stressful years we spent making Glee. We disagreed, we fought, we made up, then we fought some more, and then we made up again. The kinds of things that happen in a family. Naya was more than just an actor on our show – she was our friend."

They concluded by stating, "Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mom Yolanda, who was big part of the Glee family and her son Josey. The three of us are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all."

