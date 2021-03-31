Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Have the Best Reactions to Getting the COVID Vaccine

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are loving vaccinated life! The 44-year-old Deadpool star and the 33-year-old Gossip Girl actress took to social media on Wednesday to share pics of themselves getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Reynolds' photo, he is rocking a pink beanie hat and white T-shirt as a nurse injects a needle into his left shoulder.

"Finally got 5G," he joked in the caption.

Reynolds posted the same pic to his Instagram Stories with the "Let's get vaccinated" label, writing, "Science is sexy. The hat? Perhaps not."

Reynolds tagged Jessica Malaty Rivera, the Science Communications lead on The COVID Tracking Project.

Lively was also thrilled to get vaccinated and shared a photo of herself getting a shot. "Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me. 💕," she captioned the Instagram pic.

Reynolds and Lively have been outspoken about following CDC guidelines and staying safe throughout the pandemic. Back in December, the Canadian actor wrote on his Instagram Stories, "My kids won't see their grandparents this year for Christmas. Or friends or aunts and uncles. It sucks. My hat's off to so many others doing the same."

Last month, Lively shared a time-lapse video of Reynolds helping her dye her hair in quarantine.

"That time I f*d my hairdresser," she jokingly captioned the clip.