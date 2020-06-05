Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Choosing to Quarantine With His 'Hollywood' Family Instead of His 'Secret' One

"I'm quarantined with my family, with Blake and our three daughters and my mother-in-law as well. I know, it's the best. It's one of those things where it's a split second decision, right?" he said. "You're thinking like, 'Oh yeah, we've all got to quarantine together.' But you're thinking, 'This is going to be a few days.' At least I like the people -- I love them, the people I'm quarantined with."

"It was a toss up for a minute there, should I quarantine with my publicly facing family or my secret family in Denmark? It was a real toss up. I miss [my Denmark family] very much right now," Reynolds continued. "... I went with the Hollywood family. It's been great. It's a decision I don't regret at all. It's been fun."

As for how his daughters -- James, 5, Inez, 3, and a third girl they welcomed last summer -- feel about having him home, Reynolds quipped that "it sets a dangerous precedent."

"I think when we look back at this thing years from now, they're going to think about me and how I used to be a present dad. And I worry about that," he joked, before sharing that his family time has "actually been amazing."

"I'm trying to let myself appreciate it as much as possible because at the same time I'm thinking there are so many people in the world [for whom] this is not a good thing," he said. "This is causing free floating anxiety for a lot of people and different things. So I'm trying to let myself appreciate the actual face time with the family and spending as much time as possible [with them]."

"It really does vacillate between deep, beautiful connection and then suddenly it's like the third act of Aliens. Suddenly I'm having a totally normal conversation with a three year old and she's spitting acid in my face and I'm running for my life in the belly of the ship and wearing nothing but a tank top and sweaty as hell," Reynolds continued. "... It changes on a dime, right?"

