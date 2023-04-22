Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney Share Emotional Celebration Amid Wrexham Soccer Club's Promotion

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are riding high and nursing hangovers after celebrating a made-for-Hollywood win by the Wrexham Football Club, of which they serve as co-owners.

On Saturday, Wrexham secured its promotion back to the English Football League after a 15-year absence. Reynolds and McElhenney, who took control of the Welsch team in 2021, each shared a video of the emotionally-charged moment on their Instagram pages.

"I don't remember this moment at all. But you can see something leave both of our bodies at the same time," McElhenney captioned his post. "And then we're filled back up with an indescribable joy."

Reynolds noted that the video was taken by Paul Rudd. The Ant-Man star had reportedly been spotted in the Turf, a pub near the ground, before the start of the match.

"Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we’ll never forget it," Reynolds shared.

Later, Reynolds posted a photo of himself and McElhenney hoisting the Vanarama National League Trophy into the air -- with the Deadpool star giving it a kiss.

"Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @wrexham_afc ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚔️."

He also took to his Instagram stories the next day to admit that they partied perhaps a bit too hard.

Ryan Reynolds / Instagram

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

"I’m not sure I can actually process what happened tonight, I’m still a little speechless,” Reynolds told reporters after the game, according to CNN.

"One thing that’s running through my head over and over again was at the beginning, people said 'Why Wrexham, why Wrexham'; this is exactly why Wrexham, what’s happening right now, is why," he continued.

For his part, cameras caught McElhenney shedding a tear after the game.

"I think we can hear how it feels to the town and that’s what’s most important for us – I think this is a moment of catharsis for them," the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia alum shared.

"For us to be welcomed into their community and to be welcomed into this experience has been the moment of my life."

McElhenney poked fun at his own emotional reaction on Instagram, suggesting that, "Smoke must've gotten in my eyes."

Rob McElhenney / Instagram

During his visit, the king said: "I had the opportunity to see one of the other wonders of Wrexham, namely the football club, which is busy putting Wrexham on the map as never before."