Ryan Tedder Tells Miley Cyrus Two People Close to Him Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Ryan Tedder is getting candid about how coronavirus has affected him and those he loves.

The OneRepublic frontman joined Miley Cyrus on her daily Instagram Live talk show, Bright Minded, on Thursday, where he revealed that two people, including his publicist, tested positive for COVID-19. Tedder, 40, began by sharing how he was on tour right as the flu-like virus was impacting Italy and how they had to cancel their Milan show.

"We couldn't get a sense of how crazy this thing was," Tedder explained. "And then as I'm landing in LAX, a good friend of mine who I'd spent the entire previous night with -- dinner, we shared pizza, we shared food, drinks, hung out -- he was in the hospital. He texted me from the hospital. He's like, 'Mate, I'm so sorry but you need to go straight to a doctor, you need to get tested. I have coronavirus and it sucks. I'm in the hospital.'"

Instagram Live

Tedder also shared that his publicist, whom he was with all day, was also diagnosed with the virus.

"I called my doctor and he said, 'Go straight to your studio. Don't go home, don't see your kids, don't see your wife,'" he recalled. "So the first three days, I was kind of emotional because I had been away from my family for two weeks. And then on the third day, I snapped and I was like, you know what, screw this, let's do live concerts every night for free, let's do a cooking show. I'm going to start quarantine cuisining every night. I love to cook and let's connect with the rest of the world."

"And I swear to God that interacting has kept my sanity. It's just making music and reaching out, just what you're doing, this is what has kept me sane," he added.

Tedder, however, did admit that he had a "freak out yesterday," about how long he'd have to stay in quarantine, but then looked at the positive side of things. He figured that during this time, many artists will get even more creative and produce more songs.

He also explained how OneRepublic was supposed to release their fifth studio album, with this week being their deadline to turn it in. He also touched on how their latest single, "Better Days," which was written while in quarantine, has become an unexpected hit and proceeds of the single will benefit MusiCares' COVID-19 relief efforts.

Cyrus, meanwhile, has been keeping busy with her daily Instagram show. Thursday's show also included Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and Mark Ronson. The day before, the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer interviewed Reese Witherspoon, Dua Lipa and Bebe Rexha as her special guests.

