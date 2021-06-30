Sadie Robertson Says She's 'Never Felt More Confident' Than the Day She Gave Birth

Motherhood makes Sadie Robertson feel beautiful. In an Instagram Q&A this week, the 24-year-old reality star shared that she "felt pretty" when she gave birth. Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Honey, in May.

"I don't know if 'pretty' is the word, but I've never felt more confident in my life with my body then the day that I had Honey," she wrote alongside a pic of herself, her husband, and her daughter in the delivery room. "It was a total different perspective then I have ever had of my body… that is truly powerful and more than just an image."

"I didn't want wear makeup and I wanted my grandma to braid my hair because that's when I feel the most myself and it just such a raw moment," she added.

When ET spoke to Robertson ahead of her daughter's birth, she said she wasn't opposed to having reality TV cameras in the delivery room with her.

"If I had cameras, maybe that would help me do better," she shared. "I'd feel the pressure and look a little more decent."

