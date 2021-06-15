Salma Hayek's Pet Owl Coughed Up a Hairball Onto Harry Styles' Head

Salma Hayek's pet owl made an impression the first time it met Harry Styles. The 54-year-old actress appears on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and recalls the hilarious incident with her owl, Kering, and the initially-unnamed celebrity.

"There's this ball of hair that comes out of their mouth," she says of her owl. "One time there was a very important celebrity, I will not say his name, and he was really excited about the owl and was hoping that the owl would go on his head because it was on me. He was like, 'I need an owl in my life. How do you do that?'"

"The minute he least expected it, he came on his head but then he did the thing and this thing came out, this ball of rat hair was on his head," Hayek continues.

The interview quickly moves to other topics, but right before it comes to an end, DeGeneres asks who the important celebrity in question was.

"Harry Styles," Hayek reveals. "He was super cool, by the way. He was super cool, even with that happening. He's so good. He's the best."

It's not just the 27-year-old musician who gets surprised by the owl, but other visitors to the house, too.

"She kinda lives among the house, so sometimes I forget. Sometimes people come to work on the house or something and it's so funny because I've seen really big guys, workers, that all of a sudden she flies on top of them and they [scream]," she says. "Not even with a snake they can get so scared because they're not expecting it. I find it hilarious. I love it. But I don't do it on purpose. When it happens I do enjoy it."

Hayek, who also has dogs, horses, alpacas, cats, bunnies, and chickens, isn't spared the occasional shock either, especially when sleeping with Kering.

"She's very funny. She only sleeps with me when my husband is not in town. He won't have it. He puts up with a lot, but he's not going to sleep with an owl in the room. So when he's out of town she sleeps with me," she explains. "What happens is I eventually go to sleep and she just keeps flying around the room."

"She comes and snuggles before. Sometimes in the middle of the night she just lands on my head. It's a little bit jarring, but I'm kind of used to it," she continues. "The worst is when your feet come out of the sheets and she thinks that your toes are mice and she just flies in and grabs them. That can be really terrifying. I try to put on socks, at least, for some protection."

Watch the video below for more on Hayek.