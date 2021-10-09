Sam Asghari Surprises Britney Spears With New Puppy to Protect Her

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have an adorable new addition to their family! Asghari, 27, took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that he surprised his 39-year-old pop star fiancé with an adorable new Doberman puppy.

"Surprised my fiancé with our newest member to the Family ❤️ Porsha #doberman #homesecurity," Asghari captioned a series of videos and pics of the adorable pup.

In one video, a female voice, presumably Spears, is heard asking, "Who's the new addition to the family?"

"Her name is Porsha and she's meant to unconditionally love you and it's going to be trained to protect you from any motherf**ker who comes around you with bad intentions," Asghari replies.

The couple recently celebrated their engagement in September after five years of dating. It's been a big couple of months for Spears. Her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as her conservator. Jamie's official removal will be decided at a later date.

The judge appointed Certified Public Accountant John Zabel as the temporary replacement until the petition to terminate Britney's conservatorship is heard on Nov. 12.

Following the decision, Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told ET's Lauren Zima that the performer was "happy" about the decision.

"I think you can assume she's very happy," he shared, also telling reporters that "the goal" is to free Britney from her conservatorship by her 40th birthday on Dec. 2.

Following the decision, Jamie issued a statement via his attorney, Vivian L. Thoreen, stating in part, "Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father."