Sam Smith Reveals They '100 Percent' Had Coronavirus But Did Not Get Tested

Sam Smith is now among the many celebs who have faced the challenges of battling COVID-19.

Smith recently spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, shortly after releasing a new music video with Demi Lovato for their single, "I'm Ready," and the 27-year-old English singer opened up about self-diagnosing the illness and subsequently self-isolating.

"I didn’t get tested but I know I had it. One hundred percent had it," Smith said. "Everything I’ve read completely pointed to that. So I think I definitely got it."

Smith's sister, who lives with the singer in the U.K., then started getting symptoms "just five days after," so together they "self-isolated for, like, three weeks, because we just knew."

While stuck at home, feeling ill and cut-off, Smith was struck with a spontaneous urge to belt out songs from some iconic artists.

"I suddenly just had this want to sing!" Smith said, adding that the urge lasted for the first two weeks of being locked down during which time Smith just walked around the house singing old tunes and expressing themselves through music.

"Then I lost that a week later and I didn't want to sing," Smith added.

Clearly, however, Smith's musical love hasn't dissipated. Smith and Lovato's recent collaboration on "I'm Ready" dropped last Thursday and the singer also dished to Lowe about the creative process.

Smith cited "musical theater" as one of their biggest inspirations when it came to creating the "I'm Ready" music video, and that they wanted to embrace their pop music side.

"It's me saying that I'm going to reach and it's OK. And it's OK to play around and have these moments without feeling ashamed for being really pop," Smith said. "I'm dancing and I'm in wrestling gear. It's basically the queer Olympics. I'm doing a hundred meter relay race in heels in a dress."

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and subsequent quarantines and social distancing mandates across the globe, Smith recently revealed plans to change the name and release date of their forthcoming album.

The 27-year-old singer revealed via Twitter on March 30 that the new title and release date for the album, originally titled To Die For and due out June 5, would be announced at a later date.

A few weeks following that announcement, Smith elaborated about their decision to change the album name and release date during an interview on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 show.

"My album had the word 'die' in the title, which I just felt really uncomfortable with, with what's happening, and it's so important for me to be sensitive to my fans and to people listening to my music," the four-time GRAMMY winner told Ball. "This has been a really sad and awful time for us, so I've changed the album title, I'm going to change the album cover."

As for when Smith will share more with their fans, the singer said, "When I know everyone's safe and everyone's good, then I can think about releasing the album."