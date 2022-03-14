Sandra Bullock Jokes Her Purple Sequin Jumpsuit Is the ‘Real Star’ of ‘The Lost City’ (Exclusive)

Giving credit where credit is due! Sandra Bullock is sharing some real praise for her striking wardrobe from her new romcom, The Lost City.

Bullock walked the carpet at a screening of her new film at the Whitby Hotel in New York City on Monday, and she spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about the her memorable purple sequin-covered jumpsuit which she rocks through a large chunk of the action adventure comedy.

"She really is a star in this film," Bullock joked about the ensemble, before giving credit to costume designer Marlene Stewart for finding "the right material" to be gentle enough to wear during action sequences and wouldn't fall apart in the jungle during production.

The jumpsuit also had to be made with one particular scene in mind between Bullock and co-star Channing Tatum, in which his head ends up between her legs as they attempt to climb the side of a cliff.

"It didn't scratch Channing's face which was very important," Bullock joked. "It had to do a lot of things, it had to be in a lot of places, and it was just epic."

"She's basically still embedded in parts of my body, but it's okay," Bullock added with a laugh.

Bullock stars in the film as Loretta Sage, a reclusive romance-adventure author who's spent her career writing about exotic places. Tatum is the novels' cover model, Alan, who strives to embody the book's hero character, Dash, in real life.

While the pair is promoting Loretta's latest book, she's kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who wants to find the treasure featured in her newest novel. Alan sets out to rescue the author, as they're both thrown into an epic jungle adventure.

Which is exactly why the purple jumpsuit is so perfect for the film -- it sets this jungle adventure apart from its predecessors.

"Every jungle movie that I've seen, you know, the wardrobe is always sort of khaki, neutrals. You don't want to stand out," Bullock shared. "So, I love the fact that this was the exact opposite. It's just a great color. It screams, 'Look at me!'"

Apart from her fond memories of the outfit, the actress also reflected on the fun time she had with Tatum while filming the project

"I think we were so desperate for human contact [after coronavirus lockdowns] that we would have had fun even if we hated each other," Bullock quipped. "But Chan and I are super compatible, as actors, as parents, as friends, just as good partners. We make a good team."

Their connection may have also been one reason that Bullock apparently had a hard time keeping a straight face during production.

"I was the worst. Just because Channing is really f**king funny. Really f**king funny," she said. "And again, I was just so happy to have human contact."

The Lost City is due out March 25.