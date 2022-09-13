Sandra Oh Has Sweet 'Grey's Anatomy' Reunion With Shonda Rhimes and Chandra Wilson at 2022 Emmys

Paging Grey's Anatomy fans, there was an epic reunion during the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night!

Sandra Oh, who played fan favorite Dr. Cristina Yang for a decade, was reunited with her former co-star, Candra Wilson, who plays Dr. Miranda Bailey, and show creator Shonda Rhimes. The 51-year-old captured the moment with a photo on her Instagram page, which shows Oh sandwiched between the other two actresses as they smile into the camera.

"❤️ @shondarhimes and Chandra Wilson," Oh wrote in part of her caption for the gallery of photos. The remaining shots in the carousel feature more selfies of Oh throughout the night with other stars, including the cast of Squid Game, Boyen Yang, Lorne Michaels, and Martin Short.

Oh was up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role on Killing Eve at this year’s Emmys. She lost to Euphoria star Zendaya. During her time on Grey’s Anatomy, Oh received five consecutive nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, but she never won.

The actress recently opened up about how she struggled to adjust to Grey's Anatomy's rapidly growing popularity in Variety's latest "Actors on Actors" issue.

"When Grey’s Anatomy came my life changed very much. And it’s tricky to imagine, because this is almost 20 years ago, so the context is very different, but the stress is the same, or the confusion is the same," Oh said, revealing that when she started on the show in 2005, she "got sick."

"I think my whole body was very, very sick," she recalled. "Even though you keep on working, right? It’s just like, 'Oh, I can’t sleep. Oh, my back hurts. I don’t know what’s wrong with my skin.' I learned that I had to take care of my health first."

"But that’s not only your body, right? That is your soul. That is definitely your mind," Oh continued. "You know what I mean? Because you can’t ultimately depend on anyone else. You have to somehow find it within yourself."

Throughout her career, Oh has made it a point to focus on prioritizing her health, because, by doing so, she "sustains... the ability to be present" in both her personal and professional lives.

"Our work is not just shooting; this is a very enjoyable part of our job. We get to sit and we chat, but this is a whole day of work. And it’s a certain type of output that can be depleting," she said. "And now, as I’m deeper into my career, the more time I realize that I have to spend with my creative self: That could be sleeping, that could be walking in the woods, that could be meditating, that could be actually going to class, that could be all those things."