Sara Haines Officially Returns as Co-Host of 'The View'

Sara Haines will be a co-host on season 24 of The View, ABC officially announced on Friday.

ET learned in August that Haines was in talks with the long-running daytime talk show and close to finalizing a deal as co-host. She originally served as co-host for two seasons on the ABC show, from 2016 to 2018. She ended up leaving to take on GMA Day, an afternoon extension of Good Morning America. GMA Day, which was later called Strahan, Sara and Keke and also featured Michael Strahan and Keke Palmer, was canceled in March.

In a press release, Haines said she feels lucky to be on The View twice.

"I grew up watching The View, and what this show stands for -- different women, different backgrounds and different points of view -- just speaks to my soul," Haines sid. "I feel like I caught a shooting star twice. To once again be a part of the dialogue where I can share, discuss and disagree alongside these powerful and strong women is a tremendous honor. I feel very lucky."

Haines is filling the seat left by Abby Huntsman, who exited the show in January to help with her father's political campaign. Haines has made several guest appearances in recent months alongside the other co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin.

Season 24 will premiere on Sept. 8, with the majority of the co-hosts continuing to appear from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Haines will be broadcasting from the show's New York City studio. Guests for the brand new season will include Gabrielle Union, Chelsea Clinton, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria and more.

