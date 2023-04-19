Sarah Ferguson Will Attend King Charles' Coronation Concert Despite Not Being Invited to the Service

Despite Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, not being invited to King Charles III's coronation ceremony, ET has learned that she will still be involved in the royal celebrations in a different capacity.

The Duchess of York will attend the Coronation Concert with other royal family members on Sunday, May 7, a day after the Coronation Service.

Along with Ferguson, Prince Andrew and their daughters, Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 33, will be in attendance.

Fergie has publicly stated that she never expected to be invited to the coronation ceremony. Earlier this month, the royal was a guest on the ITV talk show Loose Women, where she detailed her plans for the historic day.

"I personally will be having a little tearoom and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy," she said.

The highly anticipated Coronation Concert, to be held on the grounds of England's Windsor Castle, will feature musical performances from Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli and many more.

According to the BBC, the artists will perform "in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests, as well as millions watching and listening at home."

The BBC notes that "the concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation’s history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth."

ET spoke with Lionel Richie ahead of his big performance, where he discussed the "honor" of being asked to perform at his longtime friend, King Charles', coronation celebration.

"It's an honor," Richie said. "I mean, first of all, when you've been in the business a long time, and, of course, when you get an invitation like this, the answer is absolutely."

