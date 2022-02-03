Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Whether She Would Be OK With Kim Cattrall Joining 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker is getting candid about her feelings about her former Sex and the City co-star, Kim Cattrall. In a Q&A with Variety, Parker responds after being asked if she'd be OK if Cattrall ever wanted to play her beloved Sex and the City character, Samantha Jones, again.

But Parker says she would not be OK with Cattrall ever reprising her role on And Just Like That.

"I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared," Parker says. "I haven't participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know."

Parker says they never asked Cattrall to be part of And Just Like That given her previous public comments.

"We didn't go to Kim for this, you know," she notes. "After we didn't do the third [Sex and the City] movie and the studio couldn't meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn't fit into what was important or needed for us."

Parker is, however, able to separate the character Samantha from Cattrall herself.

"There's a very distinct line between Samantha and Kim," she says. "Samantha's not gone. Samantha’s present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn't villainized. She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her."

Showrunner Michael Patrick King echoes the fact that they never asked Cattrall to be a a part of And Just Like That.

"Because she's said what she had said," he says. "Magically thinking, it's great to have Samantha. I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again."

In 2019, Cattrall made it clear she was done playing Samantha in an interview with Mail Online.

"It's a no from me," Cattrall said when asked about ever reprising her iconic role. "You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun."