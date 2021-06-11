Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Pics From First Table Read for 'Sex and the City' Revival

Sarah Jessica Parker is celebrating the first table read for the Sex and the City revival!

The 56-year-old actress, who is reprising her role as Carrie Bradshaw in HBO Max's And Just Like That… series, took to Instagram this week to document what it was like getting back together with her fellow cast members, including Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York), Chris Noth (Mr. Big), Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch) and Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino).

"Pure coincidence AND JUST LIKE THAT, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again," Parker wrote on Thursday. "MPK, here we go. And I’m thrilled and terrified. X, SJ."

Friday morning, Parker shared a photo of a bunch of scripts, letting fans know that the first table read was officially happening. "1st Table Read," she captioned it. "Got here way too early. Nerves all a wonderful jumble. X, SJ."

Later in the day, Parker shared another pic, alongside Nixon and Davis, celebrating that they were "together again."

"Read through our first episodes. @justlikethatmax Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members," she captioned the smiling shot. "Like an ice cream sundae."

A number of celebrities commented on the post to share their excitement about the revival. "This makes me so happy," wrote Lily Collins, with Andy Cohen adding, "Carrie is back."

As ET previously reported, HBO Max announced in January that it would be continuing the SATC story with a reboot titled And Just Like That… While the 10-episode half-hour series will star original leading ladies Parker, Nixon and Davis, Kim Cattrall will not be returning as Samantha Jones (she publicly declared she was done with the franchise).

Per the show’s synopsis, And Just Like That... will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

SATC was created by Darren Star and based on Candace Bushnell's 1997 book of the same name. It ran for six seasons, consisting of 94 episodes, from 1998 to 2004. It also spawned two feature films, 2008's Sex and the City and 2010's Sex and the City 2.

