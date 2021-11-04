'Saturday Night Live:' Kid Cudi's Floral Dress and Chris Farley Shirt Win the Internet

Kid Cudi made his debut as a Saturday Night Livemusical guest over the weekend, and made a splash with two bold performances.
From paying tribute to the late Chris Farley to rocking a floral dress, Cudi's sets certainly lit the internet on fire.
For his first number of the night, the artist took to the Studio 8H stage for a performance of "Tequila Shots," rocking a t-shirt with a headshot of Farley's face, under a green mohair sweater.
Fans took to Twitter after the performance to share their appreciation for Cudi's celebration of Farley -- who died in 1997 at age 33, and is considered to be one of the most beloved comics to ever be a part of the cast.
Many fans also called out Cudi's apparent tribute to Kurt Cobain, linking his green sweater to the sweater Cobain famously wore during Nirvana's MTV Unplugged concert in 1993. Cobain died in 1994 at age 27.
Cudi then raised the bar for SNL surprises when he took the stage for his second number, performing "Sad People" while rocking a floral dress and looking absolutely fantastic in it.
He paired the dress with a skull and flower necklace, and Twitter's unanimous decision seemed to be that Cudi's bold fashion statement was one of the biggest highlights of the night.
