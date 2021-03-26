'Saturday Night Live': Maya Rudolph Gets Poetic About Spring in New Promo -- Watch!

Maya Rudolph is coming back to Saturday Night Live as more than just a guest star. The longtime castmember will be helming the show this weekend, which also marks the first new episode of spring.

Rudolph joined castmember Chris Redd and musical guest Jack Harlow in the first promo for the upcoming episode, and proved she was as every bit prepared to celebrate the change in seasons.

"Spring! The symbolic representation of birth! New life, new beginnings," Rudolph shares with fiery passion. "Spring! The ushering in a new dawn after the long, cruel night of winter!"

"Spring! A blossoming of new beauty! New promise, new hope!" She continued, lyrically. "Ask me again, Chris, am I ready for spring!"

"Uh, OK, are you ready for spring," a confused Redd asked.

Rudolph then took down her mask and looked directly into the camera to confidently declare, "Yes. Yes, I am."

Rudolph, who was a castmember for nine seasons from 2000 to 2007, is still very familiar with Studio 8H, having hosted twice and serving as a guest star countless times in cameo appearances.

Recently, Rudolph has been appearing as Vice President Kamala Harris, typically in cold open sketches throughout the last two years of the presidential election cycle.

Check out the video below for more on her involvement with the show, and what it's been like playing portraying the vice president.

Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.