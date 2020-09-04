'Saturday Night Live' Returning With a Remote Episode (and It Won't Be Live)

Saturday Night Live is back in action -- sort of.

NBC's late-night sketch series, which cut production short in March due to coronavirus, will return for a new episode on Saturday, April 11 to be filmed remotely and will not be live. At this time, this weekend's installment is the only planned new original.

Segments like "Weekend Update" and other original content will be produced in the cast members' respective homes as they all continue to practice social distancing.

NBC shared a screenshot of the SNL cast at home to tee up Saturday's episode, alongside the hashtag #SNLAtHome.

SNL regulars have been rolling out new sketches since the show was unexpectedly put on hiatus. Chloe Fineman posted a video of her own flawless impression of Tiger King's Carole Baskin, which drew praise from celebrities like Mandy Moore and Gwyneth Paltrow, and produced a wedding skit on Instagram Live with Casey Brown Thomas.

SNL is the latest series to go back into production amid the coronavirus outbreak, following CBS' recent announcement that it will be filming a virtual episode of the legal drama, All Rise, using video conferencing technology such as Zoom and FaceTime. Late-night talk shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and others have also resumed production from the hosts' homes.

The last original SNL episode aired March 7 with host Daniel Craig and musical guest The Weeknd. John Krasinski was set to make his debut on March 28 with Dua Lipa performing, but the episode was scrapped when production was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be a bittersweet return for SNL. On Tuesday, longtime SNL music producer Hal Willner,died from complications due to coronavirus in New York City. He was 64.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.