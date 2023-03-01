'Saturdays' Trailer: Disney Drops First Look at Marsai Martin's Coming-of-Age Series (Exclusive)

Strap on your skates, there's a new girl crew in town! Marsai Martin's coming-of-age comedy series, Saturdays, is coming to Disney later this month and ET is exclusively debuting the series' trailer to give fans a first look at what's to come.

Saturdays follows 14-year-old Paris Johnson (Danielle Jalade), a teen who considers roller skating to be part of her soul. She lives for the weekends when she gets to go to her sanctuary, the neon-lit Saturdays, a seemingly magical wood floor roller rink where the impossible often manifests. There, Paris hangs with her best friends, Simone (Daria Johns) and Ari (Peyton Z. Basnight), who hone their roller skating skills on the cool parquet floor of Saturdays.

Together, they form the We-B-Girlz skate crew and are determined to show and prove they have the hottest skate routines on the planet! Fans will watch as Paris navigates life with her DJ older brother and works on becoming a Golden -- a member of Saturday's skating elite, chosen by the mystical owner of the rink, The Duchess.

Golden Brooks, Omar Gooding and Jermaine Harris also star as Paris' lovable mom, Deb, dad, Cal, and older brother, London, with Tim Johnson Jr. joining as London's best friend.

The single-cam comedy is executive produced by Marsai Martin and Nicole Dow through Martin’s Genius Entertainment production company as well as writer, creator, executive producer and showrunner Norman Vance Jr. (Roll Bounce, Girlfriends).

Disney Channel gave the series the green light back in December 2021 and when ET spoke with Martin about the show a few months earlier, the actress shared that she's "worked on it for so long and I'm blessed and glad that it's finally out there, and it's a green lit and we're shooting it actually next week."

"I've always wanted to have a roller skating type of thing. Roller skating is just it! It's so big in the Black community. It's a fun activity in general, but just the aesthetic, the vibe of it, I'm like, 'This needs to be shown more,'" she expressed. "And there's real talent out there that loves to roller skate and I'm like, 'We can do this for sure.' So I'm excited about that."

"Our main character shines a bright light and loves to live her life and doesn't care what anybody else thinks," she added. "We stand for love and positivity. That's what the show brings and I'm excited for everyone to see it."

Expect to see more of Martin very soon, as she has big goals for the future. "Hopefully I'm still doing what I love. Maybe I'll get into directing or writing," she shared. "I want to have, like, at least 10 to 15 projects on the roster already. Just in general that I don't really have to star in, but just producing and maybe just doing stuff that I love."

Saturdays will premiere March 24 on Disney Channel. Episodes one through six will be available the next day on Disney+.