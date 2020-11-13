Savannah Chrisley on If She Could Reconcile With Ex-Fiance Nic Kerdiles (Exclusive)

Despite their split, Savannah Chrisley is appreciative of her time with her former fiance, Nic Kerdiles. The reality star recently sat down with ET and opened up about where things stand with her ex, and how the relationship impacted her life.

"My relationship with Nick went for three years. We went through so much together and he taught me a lot of things," the Chrisley Knows Best star told ET's Cassie DiLaura. "He's very different than I am."

Savannah revealed in September that she and Kerdiles had called it quits -- months after the pair had called off their engagement and decided to "go back to dating." However, that doesn't mean the pair have written each other off completely.

"There was just so much growing that we both did and so many things that we learned from each other that we're both extremely grateful for and we still talk," Savannah shared. "We're on good terms."

Savannah added, "I'd like to say no decision is ever permanent. If we're meant to be together, we'll be and if not, God has someone else better suited for each of us."

The breakup, however, has had ramifications that reach beyond the two of them and into the Chrisley family -- especially in regards to Savannah's father, Todd Chrisley.

"It's been hard because Nic's been a part of our family for three years. We celebrate holidays together, literally do everything together. So it's been hard because Dad and Nic definitely had a super special relationship and still do," she explained. "We want what's best for Nic in every aspect of life."

As for their split, Savannah explained that she and Nic "were just at a point to where we weren't giving each other what the other person needed."

"So you either keep going in that direction and end up hating each other or you be adults and have to say, 'We're not giving each other what we need, what do we do?'" she continued. "And that's kind of the decision that we made and we're both taking a lot of time to just self reflect and figure out who we are and what we want out of life."

For Savannah, the split is yet another aspect of personal development and growth, and she's worked hard to embrace the opportunity to learn and evolve emotionally.

"I like to try to not run from my feelings and issues because I feel like the further I run the harder things get," she said. "So I definitely have taken a lot of time with a lot of therapy, a lot of talking through things, to just get in a good place and I'm definitely focusing on my business and the things I want to accomplish."

A lot of her personal life and drama also play out on her reality show -- both when it comes to her love life, but her health struggles as well. She recently underwent another surgery in her ongoing struggle with endometriosis, and she shared her painful journey on the show.

"For so long, I kept it to myself. I was diagnosed with endometriosis at 18, so here I am 23 and just now talking about it," she shared. "For so long I felt like I was the only one dealing with it, and something was wrong with my body. It was giving up on me. It wasn't working how it was supposed to. And then I just thought to myself, 'Imagine how many other women feel this way.'"

"When I came out and told my story, I was definitely more positive about it because I wanted myself to believe those things. Sometimes, you just have to speak things into existence," she added. "I knew my story would help others."

As for her own battle, Savannah said, "It's been great. I don't have one complaint. I feel great."

"For me, I'm kind of in awe and I'm extremely grateful and blessed that I was able to go and have this surgery," she added. "My doctor has said that everything should be fine moving forward."

With her health on track, Savannah has also been pouring her time and attention into her new cosmetics line, Sassy By Savannah, which she's excited for people to get a chance to see.

"I am so excited because this is something that I've been working on for so long now literally it's been like, years in the making," she said.

"Normally people come out with like, one product and then they slowly release other things and I was like, 'No, I'm not gonna do that.' And so I have a full face palette and I love it because it's got a big mirror in it and it has 15 eyeshadows, two bronzers, two blush and two highlighters and that retails for $22," she shared. "So I love it because it's great products, it's great quality but it's also extremely affordable."

As for her reality show, Chrisley Knows Best returns Thursday, Nov. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA.