Savannah Chrisley Recalls Taking Bottle of Pills in Teenage Suicide Attempt

Savannah Chrisley revealed for the first time that her teenage suicide attempt included taking a bottle of pills.

In the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah spoke to Dr. Daniel Amen and they discussed brain health. More specifically, they spoke about traumatic brain injuries and how suffering from one can cause someone to be suicidal. As they were discussing this, Savannah chimed in and revealed why she asked.

"So, the reason I ask is from a personal experience. I had tried committing suicide," she said. "I’ve never really spoken about it before. But I took a bottle of pills, and obviously [it] didn’t work because I’m sitting here today -- thank God -- but ever since then I feel like with my brain, my memory, it’s the most frustrating thing in the world, 'cause it feels so foggy."

Amen then suggested Savannah undergo a brain scan to see if it might offer any clues about her brain's health.

"Because if you had clarity -- and now you don't -- [then] something happened," Amen told Savannah. "If you can see it, then you can go to rehabilitate it."

Back in November, Savannah got candid on her podcast about her mental health struggles amid her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, being sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in their federal tax fraud case. In that episode, Savannah revealed her teenage suicide attempt and how turning to her dad during those tough times really helped her get through it.

"I suffered from really bad depression, and I remember that next morning waking up and there being a devotional that my dad had gotten in his email from Joel Osteen, and that's why I speak so highly of Joel, because he kinda saved me," Savannah said of the morning after her suicide attempt. "And the devotional was Romans 8:28, and it stated that through whatever hardships and adversities you go through, God's gonna turn around and use it to your advantage, and it was literally like, in a snap of a finger, I went from this anger towards God, to in my heart saying, 'All right, God, you know what, why not me?' Like, what makes me any better to have to go through these things than anyone else?"

Growing up on TV on the family's reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, played a factor as well, with Savannah sharing that despite being in the public eye, she was able to hide her depression from the world.

"I did a pretty good job at hiding everything. No one ever knew, it never came out -- my struggles of when I went off to college and depression and all these things, it never came out because I was great at hiding. I was great at hiding my emotions," she explained.

"But through it all, Dad -- both my parents were always there, but Dad has always been more of a communicator," she added, "and I say that he saved me because he invested so much time and energy into me, and making sure I knew it was OK to feel, and that I'm not the things that people say about me, and he really dug deep in helping me to identify my trauma and just letting me know I'm not alone, no matter how alone I felt."

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text the Crisis Textline at 741741.