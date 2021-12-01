'Saved by the Bell' Actor Dustin Diamond Hospitalized

Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond has been hospitalized. The 44-year-old actor's team confirmed to ET that he was hospitalized in Florida over the weekend after feeling pain all over his body and a general sense of unease.

Diamond's team tells ET he's "undergoing tests" to find the cause of his pain, but noted that his doctors are concerned it's cancer. Diamond, who lost his mother to cancer, will have a biopsy done. "All we ask is just people put him in [their] thoughts and prayers," his team states.

Diamond is best known for playing Screech on Saved by the Bell and its follow-up shows from 1989 to 2000. He did not appear in the show's recent reimagining, which premiered on Peacock last year.

In a November interview with ET, Diamond's Saved by the Bell co-star, Elizabeth Berkley, discussed whether or not he'd appear in the show's second season if it was renewed.

"We're discussing, but I just don't know yet. It depends on the storylines and how they play out and all of that, but I wish Dustin nothing but the best," she said. "I just haven't seen him for a lot of years but I do wish him the best. He was always kind to me."