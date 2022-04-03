Saweetie Makes Red Carpet Outfit Change at the GRAMMYs

Saweetie always comes to slay and the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards were no exception. The GRAMMY-nominated rapper stepped out in two different outfits Sunday night.

Saweetie first hit the red in a hot pink skirt and bra set by Valentino. She completed the look with matching evening gloves, a diamond necklace and an equally glittering bracelet in the shape of a snake. Saweetie rocked a short, sliver-hued 'do for the occasion.

For her second look, she donned a black, custom Oscar de la Renta number, keeping her hair the same for the outfit change. The strapless high-low look was a much cooler alternative in the scorching Las Vegas heat, which saw many attendees reaching for a fan while on the red carpet.

That wasn't her last outfit change either. The "Icy" rapper also stepped into a nude, lace halter gown during the show.

Saweetie was nominated for two GRAMMYs Sunday night, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Song for "Best Friend."