Saweetie on Reclaiming Her Year With New Music and Icy Gang Empowerment (Exclusive)

Saweetie is looking forward to a warm summer with her Icy Gang fandom. The 27-year-old songstress has a lot in the works, and she's opening up about what she's learned from the past year, and what she's building up to in the future.

The artist reflected on how a tough 2020 has changed her thinking and her outlook.

"I think I self-reflected a lot," Saweetie told ET's Melicia Johnson. "When you really stare at yourself in the mirror and you look at your imperfections and your weaknesses, which I like to do to make myself a better and stronger person, you start to notice a lot of things you wouldn't have noticed if you were out on the road, just constantly being busy."

With the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantines bringing the entertainment industry to a stand-still, Saweetie said she tried to use the time as "an opportunity for me to reset, recharge and really appreciate moments."

"I'm really working on living in every moment and not worrying about the past or the future, because once this moment is gone, it's gone," she shared. "I used to have a lot of bad FOMO -- fear of missing out -- and like I said, I just wasn't living in my own moment."

"So now when you're with me, I'm always a good time, and I always try to make sure that whoever's around me is having a good time. Because, like I said, this moment is here," she added. "So I try to allow the past to be the past, and not a worry about mistakes or things that I could have done better -- just to really focus on the moment."

The singer explained, "When you do that, it creates a better future for yourself."

So, after a rough year -- which also included a high-profile split from her ex-boyfriend, Quavo, after three years of dating -- Saweetie has her sights set on a fruitful future.

"I'm projecting a No. 1 album," she said, referring to her recent seven-track EP, Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1, which she feels "has allowed people to hear this new confidence, this new type of artistry that I've been working on."

She also foresees "a lot more music videos" in the coming months.

As for her new music, Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 features collaborations with burgeoning and up-and-coming talents who Saweetie hopes to elevate through their shared projects.

"When I first came out, I didn't really have a lot of love and support. So I'm just giving what I wish was given to me," she explained. "So, I was like, 'You know what? I'm listening to all these new artists, and I'm going to share my platform with them because we all need help.'"

"And if I can be a helper, then I'd love to do that," she said, adding that she wants her Pretty Summer Playlist "to be a tradition."

"Every year before the summer pops off, I'm going to share my platform with new artists," Saweetie said, clearly setting the stage for many future Pretty Summer Playlist EPs.

It's this level of support and platform-sharing that has established a particularly solid fanbase for the artist -- a group of supporters who refer to themselves as the Icy Gang -- based on her hit single, "ICY GRL."

"They love me through thick and thin," she said of her fandom. "When it's one of them days, they're out there defending me, and they do it from just the pure love of their hearts."

Saweetie explained that in her mind, her fans feel like "they're my little sisters, my little brothers, even some big sisters."

"I have some older Icy Gang members who I've never met in real life, but sometimes we DM each other back and forth," she shared. "The love is there, and I really support you guys. So, I love you all."

In between making new music and shooting music videos, she's also working on expanding her own brand, which includes working with Activision and Call of Duty on a forthcoming video project.

"We're shooting a [short] film for Call of Duty, yeah," the artist teased. "I'm the Icy pilot."

"Honestly, in quarantine I felt like I shared a lot of my interests, and one of my interests was gaming. I think Call of Duty just felt like there was a connection. Unfortunately, I'm not the best player," she quipped. "But I do what I can."

Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 is out now.