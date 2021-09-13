Saweetie Shares the Special Meaning Behind Her 2021 Met Gala Cape (Exclusive)

Saweetie wowed as she arrived at the 2021 Met Gala!

The 28-year-old singer donned a stunning Christian Cowan gown that was very personal to her. Saweetie spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet about how "nervous" she felt about making her debut at fashion's biggest night. She also shared the sweet inspiration behind her cape.

"My cape represents the Black American heritage flag and the Filipino flag," she shared, also noting that the piece "is very heavy."

Saweetie also noted that it took about eight people to help her get ready, "and I have 10 million crystals on me right now." As for who she was looking forward to seeing, "All the girls, because we serve!"

John Shearer/WireImage

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Saweetie's appearance comes days after she was announced as a new MAC ambassador. The singer has many projects in the works, including launching her icybaby foundation, which was created with her grandmother, Roxane Harper, and will serve as a resource of financial literacy for the Black and Brown community.

This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. The exhibition, which opens Sept. 18, will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."

Be sure to keep up with all of ET's Met Gala 2021 coverage.