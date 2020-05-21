'Schitt's Creek' Star Catherine O’Hara Has a Photo Shoot in Quarantine With a Drone

Being quarantined can't stop Catherine O’Hara from getting all glammed up!

The Schitt's Creek star was recently photographed for Vanity Fair’s June issue, and pulled out all the stops for the at-home photo shoot.

O'Hara rocked a plethora of different looks for the shoot, which captured her doing everything from cleaning the pool to operating a leaf blower and trimming hedges in a bright pink Balenciaga jacket.

Art Streiber/Vanity Fair

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the VF team obviously had to get creative in order to abide by safe social distancing practices. To make the shoot happen, they captured photos and videos by using a drone.

Art Streiber/Vanity Fair

Needless to say, we think her Schitt's Creek character, Moira Rose, would be very impressed.

Speaking with ET last month, O'Hara explained how Moira's iconic wigs and signature glam-gothic style came together. She said the outfits were inspired by photos she initially brought in for Daniel Levy to see early in the development of the series, while her ever-changing hair was based on two women she knew in real life.

"[One woman] kept leaving the party and would come back in with new hairdos," O’Hara recalled. "There was no explanation for it but I loved it."

"There’s also a playfulness about it and creativity," she added.

Hear more in the video below.