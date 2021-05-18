'School of Rock' Actors Angelo Massagli & Caitlin Hale Dating Years After Co-Starring Together

Years after appearing together in School of Rock, Angelo Massagli and Caitlin Hale have found love.

The two former child actors -- who have both since gone on to pursue other careers -- have been dating for a while, but news of their relationship recently blew up on TikTok when a post about their romance went viral.

In the 2003 Jack Black-starring musical comedy, a pre-teen Massagli played Frankie, the "Tough Guy," while a pigtail-sporting Hale starred as Marta, a.k.a "Blondie."

Massagli and Hale haven't been hiding their relationship -- which has been on-going since at least 2018, according to Today -- occasionally posting photos together on Instagram.

However, it has stayed largely under the radar until a user on TikTok learned of their romance, adorably freaked out, and caused a massive wave of fans voicing their support for the couple.

"FRANKIE AND MARTA FROM SCHOOL OF ROCK ARE A COUPLE?” user @marfymae wrote, alongside then-and-now photos of the couple set to the movie's iconic original song "Teacher's Pet."

The post was met with resounding appreciation from fans, who couldn't deal with the serendipity of their romance.

"Found out marta and frankie from school of rock are dating irl now and i have not been able to think of anything else since," one Twitter user wrote, while another added, "I don’t know why but this makes me a lot happier than it should."

NO WAIT HOLD UP..... FRANKIE AND MARTA FROM SCHOOL OF ROCK ARE A COUPLE!!!!!! IM NOT OK pic.twitter.com/hTCKC1qGby — EG✨ (@_Erin1997) May 17, 2021

found out marta and frankie from school of rock are dating irl now and i have not been able to think of anything else since — leah (@isleahok) May 17, 2021

oh stop I just found out frankie and martha from school of rock are dating irl wwwhhhAattttt — 🤎🤎🤎 (@ikaiismail) May 17, 2021

Just found out Frankie and Marta from School Of Rock are a couple in real life and I don’t know why but this makes me a lot happier than it should pic.twitter.com/6f55E51t84 — brittany (@mogirlprobs) May 18, 2021

School of Rock -- which also starred Sarah Silverman, Joan Cusack, Mike White and a pre-iCarly Miranda Cosgrove -- followed a down-and-out wannabe rocker named Dewey Finn (Black) who lies about his credentials to get a job as a substitute teacher at a prep school. When he realizes the musical talent of the students in his class, he secretly begins introducing them to the world of rock music and they form a giant band.

The popular Richard Linklater-directed comedy went on to serve as the basis for a Broadway musical adaptation and a Nickelodeon TV series.