Scott Disick Explains Why He Tends to Date Women Much Younger Than Him

Scott Disick is setting the record straight! In part 2 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, which aired Sunday night, the 38-year-old father of three was asked by host Andy Cohen why he has a tendency to date "much younger women."

Since splitting with Kourtney Kardashian in 2015, Scott has had long-term relationships with several younger women. He dated 22-year-old model Sofia Richie for two years and is currently linked to 20-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin. Both women are younger than Kourtney's two youngest sisters, Kendall, 25, and Kylie Jenner, 23.

"Everybody gets this wrong, that I look for young girls," Scott insisted during the special. "I don't go out looking for young girls. They happen to be attracted to me. Because I look young."

The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan laughed off the comment, with momager Kris Jenner, saying, "You tell them, Scott!"

As for Scott's current relationship, his ex, Kourtney, gave him her blessing.

"Whoever would make him happy, I would give my blessing," Kourtney insisted of the father of her three children.

Kourtney and Scott both noted that had the businessman maintained his sobriety, they would probably still be together today, with Kourt calling her ex's substance abuse the "deal breaker" in their relationship.

"I do regret the person that I was for a long time to Kourtney and just everybody. I wasn't the best guy," Scott admitted.

Kourtney described their current relationship as "great friends and co-parents," while Scott added that they're "family."

As for Kourtney's current relationship with drummer Travis Barker, Scott also extended his blessing.

"I mean, I think if you really love someone you want them to be happy no matter what, so I do give her a blessing to be happy," he said.

