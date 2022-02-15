Scott Disick Reveals His Valentine Is Daughter Penelope in Sweet Post

Scott Disick is grateful for his daughter. The 38-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to pay tribute to Penelope, the 9-year-old daughter he shares with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Scott and Kourtney are also parents to Reign, 7, and Mason, 12.

In honor of the holiday, Scott shared a sweet photo of Penelope fast asleep.

"My Valentine’s Day is complete with my little angel sleeping having magical dreams," he wrote. "Watching her grow into the little lady she is today has made me appreciate life more and more every day. I love u soooooo much p!"

Penelope's aunt, Khloe Kardashian, shared her love for her niece in the comments, writing, "She's the sweets girl ever!! Such an angel."

Meanwhile, Kourtney shared a Valentine's Day post with Reign. In the pics, Kourtney sports red pants and a black top, while Reign is decked out in a classic tuxedo.

"Valentine’s dance," Kourtney captioned the post.

"He's lonely right now and not in a relationship, and is very jealous that things are working out for Kourtney," the source said. "Scott would prefer to go back to when him and Kourtney were just getting along as co-parents without anyone else in their lives romantically."

"He's trying to figure out his next move when it comes to their kids," the source added. "Kourtney is trying to ignore any negativity from Scott because she has been down that road too many times to count and is just enjoying this moment."