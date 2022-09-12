See All the Cutest Couples on the Emmys 2022 Red Carpet

The Emmys 2022 red carpet doubled as a date night for some of Hollywood’s cutest couples on Monday. Engaged pairs, longtime loves, and new romantics alike headed into the awards show with style.

John Legend arrived with wife Chrissy Teigen, who is currently pregnant. Legend performed the In Memoriam section of the awards show.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fellow married couple Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski also arrived in style. During his wife's pre-show interview with ET, Sadoski joked that the evening was "the best date ever" because their kids weren't with them. Seyfried won for her role in The Dropout, and shouted out her daughter during her acceptance speech, telling her to go to bed.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lynskey was nominated for her role on Yellowjackets, while Sarsgaard was there for his role on Dopesick.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

New couple Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey made their red carpet debut together after going Instagram official in May. Cuoco was nominated for her role on The Flight Attendant.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Longtime loves Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor also walked the carpet together. The couple has been romantically linked since 2015. Paulson was nominated for Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan and longtime love Jason Ralph also appeared together before the show. Brosnahan was nominated for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images