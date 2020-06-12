See Elizabeth Banks, Garcelle Beauvais & Reese Witherspoon's Elf on the Shelf-Inspired Instagram Trend

Forget about Elf on the Shelf -- all we want for Christmas is Garcelle on Pharrell, or Hanks on Banks, or Grease on Reese!

Stars like Garcelle Beauvais, Elizabeth Banks and Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to participate in a hilarious new trend -- posting photos of themselves with other stars whose names rhyme with theirs.

It started on Tuesday with Beauvais reposting a meme of herself sitting like a doll on Pharrell's shoulder. "You've heard of Elf on a Shelf, now get ready for this..." it read, as Beauvais added laughing crying emoji.

Then on Friday, Banks shared a pic of Tom Hanks sitting on her shoulder. "I know you’ve all heard of Elf on a Shelf, but have you heard of...(Inspired by @garcelle)," she wrote.

"Oh hey @elizabethbanks! I see your Hanks-on-Banks and I raise you a Grease-on-Reese," Witherspoon shared on her Instagram on Saturday.

See Pascal on Gal, Stark on Mark, Styles on Kyle, Skate on Kate, Jamie on Amy and Marcel the Shell on Michelle below.

See more on what the stars have been up to this holiday season in the video below.