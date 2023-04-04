See How Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Stage Dive Works

Taylor Swift's epic Eras Tour stunt has been explained. Fans were left in awe when the 31-year-old singer appeared to dive off the stage during her stadium tour, a seemingly impossible feat that now has a logical explanation.

According to video obtained by concertgoer Carolina Guzman, Swift pulls off the move with the help of an inflatable airbag. In the video, a portion of the stage opens in front of Swift. The opening is initially lit red as the airbag is blown up, but turns green as soon as it's ready for Swift to dive in.

To fans, what follows is Swift swimming underneath the stage, before emerging on the other side in a new outfit. In actuality, the singer is likely rushed underground amid a quick change before she pops back up onstage to continue the show.

That's my video!! please give creds if you plan on using them🫶🏼 I have no problem all the videos are for you guys to share just please credit me, bc I tried my best to get this shoots took some effort! 💗💗 — Carolina The Lucky One (@carolinatswift) April 4, 2023

Swift kicked off her tour last month in Glendale, Arizona, by telling fans, "I don’t know how to process all of this in the way that it’s making me feel right now. We have a lot of time for me to try to sum up how I’m feeling about how much I've missed you and how happy I am to see you. Let me just start by saying you guys are making me feel fantastic!"

During her Las Vegas, Nevada, show later that month, fans were treated to a surprise guest when Marcus Mumford joined Swift onstage to sing her 2020 track, "Cowboy Like Me." Ahead of Mumford's appearance, Swift revealed that she recorded the song at his home studio, and it was there that she asked him to contribute to the track.

"We're recording a song and he wanders in at the perfect time, and just kind of started humming a harmony, and I sort of turned to him as if I hadn't been thinking of it the whole time," Swift said. "I turned to him, and I was like, 'Oh, you sound really good on that harmony, wonder if maybe, you might sing on this song?' And he was like, 'Yup, would love to.'"

The next month, Selena Gomez attended one of Swift's concerts with her little sister, Gracie Teefey. During the show, Swift gave Teefey her hat from the stage, and the 9-year-old responded by handing over a friendship bracelet to the singer. Watch the video below for more on the sisters' night out together.