See Ice-T and Coco's Daughter Chanel Act in Video She Made Herself

Ice-T and Coco Austin's daughter, Chanel, is ready for her close-up! On Wednesday, Coco shared a TikTok video that was written, directed -- and starred -- their 7-year-old daughter.

"Future actor and director right here 👏 👏#futurekids #cocoloveschanel #icelovescoco #oscars #7yearsold," Coco captioned the video, which she also shared on her Instagram.

In the clip, Chanel plays both a person attempting to enter a bathroom to confront someone named Veronica, and Veronica, who is on the other side of the bathroom door.

As the back and forth continues, and Chanel is seen both outside the door, and in the bathroom, it's revealed that the person she was playing is actually named Audrey.

Over the clip, Coco praised her daughter's creative chops. "When your daughter says she needs a second to edit a video," the text reads over the frame.

"And 20 mins later she made this video ... I couldn't believe how good she did all on her own. Future actor and director," Coco added.

Little Chanel's video already has over 75,000 views.

In February, ET spoke with Coco, who shared that she is focusing on being her daughter's momager, and having fun with her new role.

"I like it, more than managing myself. Actually, I put my stuff aside for so long, because I love doing her more than me," Coco said at the time. "You know, I kinda stepped up a little bit and started doing more social media, but I like having more fun with her."

According to the former actress, Chanel has already landed a talent agent, and she did it all on her own -- without connections.

"Everyone's like, 'Oh, you know someone in Hollywood. You know a friend. You should ...' That's the easy route," she said. "I really wanted to go by the book. I wanted her to audition. So, I don't know if you know this, or people out there, that you have to audition to [sign with an] agency. So, they have to be accepted. So, she auditioned for a prestigious agency, called Zuri, and she got in and, yeah, we just started. We've been auditioning for Sesame Street and all that good stuff! So, you never know what might come through."