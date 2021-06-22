See Miley Cyrus Belt Out 'We Can’t Stop' In Preview Clip From Upcoming Pride Special (Exclusive)

Miley Cyrus can't stop and won't stop! The songstress is set to stun with her new Pride special, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, and fans are getting a taste of the big event before its debut

In this sneak peek of the upcoming concert event, Cyrus belts out a rendition of her hit 2013 single "We Can't Stop," which originally featured on her Bangerz album.

The moment comes amid the audience chanting for Cyrus as she gets ready backstage at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The fans in attendance kick things off, singing the tune in unison.

Cyrus takes the purple-lit stage -- rocking a form-hugging, feathery black dress -- and sings along with the crowd, belting out several lines before the band kicks in with the music itself. It's a fun, powerful moment that serves as a showcase for Cyrus' vocal talents.

Cyrus addressed the special in a statement, sharing, “It was a little bit of everything that I do. We laugh, we smile, we make jokes, we keep it light-hearted. But we also address issues, we address why we have filled up the Ryman Auditorium, what’s brought us all together, and why we’re here not only to celebrate but to demand changes."

"I thought that I could give a little bit of everything," she continued, reflecting on what she hopes the special might accomplish. "It could be fun, it could be showbiz, but it could also be direct, talking to everyone at home about what we ask of them after the special and how they can get involved.”

The Stand By You Pride special -- one of three specials Cyrus will produce for NBCU -- will stream exclusively on Peacock. The one-hour event features Cyrus singing an array of her hits and putting a spin on some beloved classics, all in the spirit of Pride.

It was announced in May that Cyrus had signed an overall deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. Cyrus' first look deal will encompass potential projects across scripted and unscripted content for NBCU, which includes NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock.

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You premieres June 25 on Peacock.