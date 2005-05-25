See What Carrie Underwood Wrote in Her Journal After Winning 'American Idol'

"It came down to this final moment. Ryan had the gold card in his hand," young Underwood wrote. "Oh yeah, I forgot to mention that they presented us with keys to 2 identical red convertible 2005 Mustangs! How cool is that? Anyways, back to the story. Big moment. I took one more look at the amazing crowd and let it sink in for a few seconds. Ryan said something like, 'And your 2005 American Idol is…' My heart beat fast and I closed my eyes. CARRIE UNDERWOOD!!! The crowd went wild. I immediately started crying. It was a beautiful moment. All the other contestants were sent out to hug me. I was crying the whole time. Then I was asked to sing. I blubbered through 'Inside Your Heaven.' Pyrotechnics went off behind me."