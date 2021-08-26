Selena Gomez and Camilo Team Up for Breezy '999' Song and Video -- Watch

Selena Gomez is back with another new Spanish song.

The talented singer-actress teamed up with Camilo for the breezy song "999." The song and its accompanying music video were released on Thursday, which features Gomez rocking a slew of colored wigs and ensembles while roaming natural settings.

"Hace mucho tiempo que quiero decirte algo y no puedo/Se me pone la piel de gallina cada vez que te veo/Ya busqué en internet pa ver si es normal/Sentirse tan bien y a la vez tan mal," Gomez kicks off the track, which translates to, "I've been wanting to tell you something for a long time but I can't/I get goosebumps every time I see you/ I've searched the internet to see if it's normal/Feeling so good and at the same time so bad."

Produced by Edgar Barrera and written by Camilo, the romantic pop track is about "someone who wants to give it their all, but resists at the very last stride, going against what their heart longs for," per the single's press release.

Gomez became attached to the project after listening to the "beautiful" song, as she said in a Q&A with Camilo, "When they played it for me, I was like, 'Oh my goodness. It sounds so beautiful and passionate.' I loved it immediately."

Camilo previously opened up to ET about collaborating with a slew of artists whom he admires and looks up to.

"They are with people that I really admire from a long time, people that I felt since I was a child that they were legends," he said in March. "People that are impacting the world in a very positive way. I think they are songs that will make a lot of people dance and celebrate and laugh."

Hours before the song's release, Camilo also shared an Instagram Story video of himself expressing what he admires most about Gomez, saying, "One of the things I admire most about Selena, is not only her talent and her career, but also the relationship she has with her fans and her people."

Gomez also shared a sweet message to Camilo's fans, who are called Tribu.

Earlier this year, the former Disney Channel star released her first Spanish EP, Revelación, becoming the first woman to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart since 2017 and garnering the highest debut by a Female Solo Act since 2016. The album included the hit "Baila Conmigo'' featuring Rauw Alejandro.

"As you can tell, I can barely keep a straight face," she told ET. "Just hanging out with them, it was so wonderful and I learned so much being around them. They're legends in their own right, but they're good people, humble, funny, kind and professional, and it was just the best."

She also explained how the role differed from her Wizards of Waverly Place part, and even admitted to teaching Martin and Short what "WAP" means. Watch the hilarious interview in the video below.